Choice Properties REIT to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Choice Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$11.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

