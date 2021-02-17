ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:CTR)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

CTR stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $42.40.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

