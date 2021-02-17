ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:CTR)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
CTR stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $42.40.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile
