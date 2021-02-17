Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Separately, HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

CCU stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $18.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,653 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,899,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,000,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

