Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. Truist lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

