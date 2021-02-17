Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given New $1,760.00 Price Target at CIBC

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price decreased by CIBC from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,852.50.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at $1,312.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,271.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,201.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $746.28 and a twelve month high of $1,387.13.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

