Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 846 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,664,000 after buying an additional 220,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,975,000 after buying an additional 813,746 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after buying an additional 205,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 710.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,243,000 after buying an additional 837,618 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MHK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $171.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

