Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $141,000 in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,686,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,146,000 after buying an additional 924,225 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,466,000 after buying an additional 3,001,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after buying an additional 1,603,589 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,217,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKR. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

