Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,950 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 26.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $2,270,589.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,600,764 shares in the company, valued at $96,878,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 753,208 shares of company stock valued at $44,777,932. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.