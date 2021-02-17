Cousins Properties Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cousins Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CUZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,162,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,451,000 after buying an additional 548,108 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,896,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,546,000 after purchasing an additional 146,338 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Cousins Properties by 68.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,235,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,676,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,171,000 after purchasing an additional 241,331 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

