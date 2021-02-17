Cowa LLC Invests $49,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $161.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.