Cowa LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $43.78.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.