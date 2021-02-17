Cowa LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

MPC opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $60.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.