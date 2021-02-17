Cowen Boosts The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target to $50.00

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Cowen from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GBX. TheStreet lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of GBX opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $73,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,234.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $141,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,864 shares of company stock worth $1,470,309 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

