Creditcoin (CTC) Price Up 148.6% This Week

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.95 or 0.00005736 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $15.00 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 148.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,425.35 or 0.99954772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00104695 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

