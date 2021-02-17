CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27.

In other CuriosityStream news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $226,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,309.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

