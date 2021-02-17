Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.53% of Curtiss-Wright worth $25,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $115,104,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $97,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $167,403.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,815.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,723 shares of company stock worth $1,113,790. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $115.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $147.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.73.

CW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

