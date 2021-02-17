DeFiner Price Down 26% Over Last Week (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One DeFiner token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiner has a market cap of $1.17 million and $276,056.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeFiner has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00059888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.76 or 0.00275728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00082628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00083370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.11 or 0.00419391 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00180199 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeFiner can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

