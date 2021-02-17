Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.05

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.05 and traded as high as $28.14. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 80,128 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $192.51 million, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

