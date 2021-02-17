Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst J. Breen expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLR. Mizuho began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

NYSE:DLR opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

