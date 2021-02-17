DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy stock opened at $120.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.93. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.