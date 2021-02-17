Ducommun Incorporated to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ducommun in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of DCO opened at $56.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $656.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $55,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,377,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $62,440.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,553.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,406 shares of company stock valued at $172,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

