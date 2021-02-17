Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L)’s (DUKE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON DUKE opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 56.31 and a quick ratio of 49.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.14. Duke Royalty Limited has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 49.40 ($0.65). The firm has a market cap of £76.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43.
About Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L)
Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.