Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L)’s (DUKE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON DUKE opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 56.31 and a quick ratio of 49.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.14. Duke Royalty Limited has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 49.40 ($0.65). The firm has a market cap of £76.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43.

About Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

