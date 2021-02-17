Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of NYSE EVT opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
