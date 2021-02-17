Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE ETB opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $17.17.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

