Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €10.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enel has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.46 ($11.13).

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

