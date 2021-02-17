Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €10.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021

UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enel has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.46 ($11.13).

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Analyst Recommendations for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit