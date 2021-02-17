Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Energizer has increased its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Energizer has a dividend payout ratio of 36.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.