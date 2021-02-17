Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for XPO Logistics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for XPO Logistics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XPO. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

XPO opened at $122.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.64, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.