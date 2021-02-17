Everbridge (EVBG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Everbridge to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $139.72 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a one year low of $90.66 and a one year high of $165.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average of $132.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.46 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $382,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $382,466.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,124 shares of company stock worth $2,771,609. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

