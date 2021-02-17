Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,300,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,004 shares of company stock worth $5,546,724. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 29.3% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 134.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 45,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

