Filta Group Holdings plc (FLTA.L) (LON:FLTA) Shares Up 4%

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021

Shares of Filta Group Holdings plc (FLTA.L) (LON:FLTA) shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54). 12,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 19,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.50 ($1.48).

The company has a market cap of £34.34 million and a PE ratio of -39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.72.

About Filta Group Holdings plc (FLTA.L) (LON:FLTA)

Filta Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, franchises on-site environmental kitchen solutions in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers FiltaFry, which provides fryer management services, including the on-site micro-filtration, and removal and replacement of cooking oil; FitaSeal for the on-site replacement of refrigerator and freezer door seals; FiltaPump, a wastewater pumping solutions; FiltaVent, an automated extraction duct cleaning solutions; and FiltaFOG for fats oil and grease management solutions.

