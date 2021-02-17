Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.76.

NYSE FND opened at $102.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $108.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $4,313,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,030,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,043 shares of company stock valued at $9,011,904. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.