Fusion Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Fusion has a market capitalization of $30.99 million and approximately $14.23 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,278.79 or 0.99669894 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,681,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,112,114 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.