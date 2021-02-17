Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $23,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,809,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,402,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after buying an additional 1,549,877 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,042,000 after buying an additional 485,949 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,455,000 after buying an additional 469,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $260.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.44. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $265.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IAC. BTIG Research raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.