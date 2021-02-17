Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $27,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Shares of KL stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

