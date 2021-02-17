Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 34,926 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,926 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.09% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $40,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 47.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RHP opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $91.56. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

