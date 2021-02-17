Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 38,800 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $37,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,701,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,279,000 after purchasing an additional 60,958 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,851,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,653,000 after purchasing an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,562,000 after purchasing an additional 449,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,316,000 after purchasing an additional 246,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,245,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,484 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $119.26 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 85.80, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

