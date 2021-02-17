Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP opened at $9.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.84. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $14.47.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 49.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 127,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 78,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

