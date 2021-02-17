Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Trading Down 0%

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021

Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.27 and last traded at $41.29. 42,120 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 500.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 297,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 248,215 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit