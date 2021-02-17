Head-To-Head Contrast: Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Xperi and Lattice Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $280.07 million 8.07 -$62.53 million $2.56 8.36 Lattice Semiconductor $404.09 million 16.39 $43.49 million $0.45 108.07

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Xperi and Lattice Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 5 0 3.00 Lattice Semiconductor 0 1 8 0 2.89

Xperi currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.89%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $38.71, indicating a potential downside of 20.39%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Volatility & Risk

Xperi has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi -8.65% 18.37% 9.41% Lattice Semiconductor 11.31% 16.60% 8.89%

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands. It serves automotive, home solutions, mobile, pro audio and content solutions, semiconductor technologies, and intellectual property markets. The company is based in San Jose, California.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, such as port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile devices, set-top-boxes, UHD TVs, home theater systems, PCs, projectors, and monitors; and various software tools, such as Lattice Diamond design software, radiant software, iCEcube2 design software, ispLEVER classic software, neural network compiler, LatticeMico system development tools, PAC-designer, programmer and deployment tools, and ORCAstra, a PC-based graphical user interface. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

