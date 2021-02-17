Helex (HLX) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Helex has a total market cap of $14,380.21 and $1,903.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helex has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Helex coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helex Coin Profile

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helex’s official website is helex.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Helex Coin Trading

