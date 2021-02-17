Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HESAY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of HESAY stock opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.37.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

