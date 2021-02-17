Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) were down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 3,314 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock has a market cap of $121.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15.

Highlands REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

