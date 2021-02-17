Hudock Inc. Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hudock Inc. lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,876,930,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,649,000 after buying an additional 38,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,361,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 231,490 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,521 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC stock opened at $290.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.53 and a 200 day moving average of $313.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $374.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

