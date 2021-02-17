Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Update

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 380,800 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the January 14th total of 309,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $160,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 69,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $215,515. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 53,519 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $192.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

