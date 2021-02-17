Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 380,800 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the January 14th total of 309,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $160,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 69,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $215,515. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 53,519 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $192.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit