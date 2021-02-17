IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 11,862 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $94.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

