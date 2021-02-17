IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 5,533 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock opened at $205.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.