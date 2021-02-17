Insider Selling: Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Major Shareholder Sells 12,960 Shares of Stock

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) major shareholder Gates Capital Management, L.P. sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $41,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gates Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Gates Capital Management, L.P. sold 50,111 shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $154,341.88.

NYSEAMERICAN NES traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. 82,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,528. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $51.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.27. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

