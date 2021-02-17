iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 29,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $847,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $144.87 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.01 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.67.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

