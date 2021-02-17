Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FMC Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for FMC in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $108.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.20. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.