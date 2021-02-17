Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €28.50 ($33.53).

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) stock opened at €28.58 ($33.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.90. Jenoptik AG has a fifty-two week low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a fifty-two week high of €30.22 ($35.55). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

